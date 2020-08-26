Drive thru job fairs seek employers

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Businesses with job openings are invited to participate in the Fox Valley Jobs Center’s Drive Thru Job Fair on Sept. 17, which will be held in five locations in the New North.

The Sept. 17 fair is part of a statewide effort to let job seekers know there is still opportunity available in their local area. There is no cost to participate; businesses only need to provide flyers about their job opportunities. All of the information is collected and placed in a bag given to participants as they drive by at the site of the fair.

Each job fair location has its unique signup information: Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Menasha, Shawano and Sheboygan.

This is the state’s second drive-thru job fair — another one was held on July 15.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact Bobbi Miller at [email protected]