Fox Cities PAC announces 2021 shows

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

While the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has not hosted a live event since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, center leaders are looking ahead to January and its 2021 season.

“It’s hard to believe that just a few short months ago we announced our 2020-21 season lineup to 1,700 patrons in our beautiful Thrivent Hall. Later that week, our extended intermission began,” Fox Cities PAC President Maria Van Laanen said. “While this has been a challenging time for our community and our industry, we are excited to look forward to our curtain rising once again in 2021.”

Van Laanen said the health and safety of audiences, staff, volunteers, artists and community members will continue to be a priority when the center reopens. PAC staff is monitoring the ongoing situation and will consult industry experts and local health officials regarding recommended health and safety measures. Those practices and protocols will be determined and announced closer to the beginning of the 2021 season.

Through the end of 2020, the center will continue to deliver on its mission virtually while planning to open its doors in January to members of the public.

For a list of the center’s entire 2021 schedule, click here.

For the performances no longer in the lineup, the center continues to work with touring artists on rescheduling planned performances into future seasons. Ticket holders for those performances will be contacted via email with their options.