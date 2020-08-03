Green Bay Chamber splits its annual awards event

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Greater Green Bay Chamber is putting an interesting twist on its annual dinner so the event can still be held despite limitations put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber will hold both a luncheon and dinner event on Sept. 15 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. By creating two events, the chamber will be able to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and social distancing rules.

The luncheon will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while the dinner will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Both events will include a silent auction.

Keynote speaker Travis Mills, a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant, motivational speaker and advocate for veterans and amputees, will share a presentation based on the premise of never give up and never quit.

The luncheon will also feature outgoing chamber board chair Steve Baue, CEO of ERC: Counselors and Consultants, discussing highlights of the chamber’s past fiscal year.

The dinner event will include the presentation of several annual awards — the Athena Leadership Award, the Daniel Whitney Award and the Ambassador of the Year Award.

