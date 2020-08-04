JBS USA donates $1M to Green Bay community

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

JBS USA has announced plans to donate $1 million to help Green Bay respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and invest in the community’s future through its Hometown Strong initiative.

JBS USA is working with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts. All projects will be determined by the end of the year. Community members may send suggested proposals for investment to [email protected]

“Being a good neighbor and providing support to the Green Bay community is an obligation I take very seriously,” said JBS Green Bay Plant Manager Hicham Timejardine. “Our focus during the past few months has been on keeping our team members safe and healthy, and we remain committed to keeping COVID-19 out of our facility.”

The JBS USA Green Bay beef production facility employs more than 1,200 people with an annual payroll of more than $65 million. The facility supports 1,100 producers, paying them more than $700 million per year for their livestock. JBS USA Green Bay has invested more than $25 million in capital improvements at its plant over the last six years.

Hometown Strong is a national $50 million initiative from JBS USA has to protect employees and ensure their job security amid the global pandemic.