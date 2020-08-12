More housing, grocery store coming to downtown Green Bay

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A plan to bring more housing units and a grocery store to downtown Green Bay is moving forward.

The project, which will be located in the former Associated Bank parking lot in the 200 block of Monroe Avenue, will include a 76-unit apartment building with space for a grocery store on the ground floor and 12 townhouses.

Green Bay’s Redevelopment Authority approved a term sheet with developer Gorman and Co. for the apartments; Maurer’s Market grocery store has already indicated interest in the first-floor retail space. NeighborWorks Green Bay will build the townhomes.

According to city estimates, the development will add $13 million in property value and $312,000 in new property tax revenue to the city annually.

