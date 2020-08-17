Nominations open for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group are once again looking for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

Nominations for the fifth annual competition are now open at madeinwis.com. The contest seeks to highlight Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry, which employs one in six state residents. Online voters help determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

Nominations will be accepted from today through Sept. 4. Following the nomination period, a popular vote will determine the top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head matchups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each matchup will advance to the next round.

The winner will be announced at WMC Foundation’s Made in Wisconsin Luncheon, which will be held virtually on Oct. 14.

“Wisconsin’s manufacturers have shown resiliency and determination in the face of COVID-19,” said WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer. “As we approach Manufacturing Month in October, we hope this contest will showcase the spirit and tenacity of the state’s largest industry and its hundreds of thousands of dedicated workers.”