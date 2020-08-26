Rockline Industries announces $20M investment

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Rockline Industries announced it is installing a new state-of-the-art $20 million disinfecting wipe production line that will nearly double the company’s production capacity. When completed, the new production line, known as the XC-105 Galaxy, will be one of the largest production lines for disinfecting wipes in the private brands wet wipes industry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new level of awareness among the American people about the importance of proper surface disinfection,” said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. “We are making a huge investment in the future by installing the Galaxy line to ensure that our customers will be able to meet consumers’ increasing demand for disinfecting wipes.”

Rockline’s Global Engineering Group is custom designing the Galaxy line, and several of the world’s leading converting equipment manufacturers are helping build it. It is expected to be fully operational at Rockline’s Sheboygan plant in mid-2021.

The size of the line will require the company to relocate several existing production lines within the facility to accommodate the Galaxy. Rockline anticipates it will increase its workforce as the line becomes operational and production volume increases, though exact job numbers are not immediately available.