SNC webinar focuses on creating value during tough times

The Schneider School of Business & Economics at St. Norbert College is offering a free webinar through its Family Business Forum on “Creating Value in Your Business During Difficult Times” at 4 p.m. on Aug. 12.

The webinar will be led by Jayne McQuillan, president of Journey Consulting LLC in Green Bay. Journey Consulting LLC is a leading strategic management consulting firm in northeast Wisconsin serving clients in manufacturing, construction, distribution, service and health care. McQuillan’s financial, business and human-capital acumen uniquely position her to work with owners and executive teams to grow the value of their businesses.

To register for the free webinar, click here.