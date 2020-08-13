TitletownTech helps fund new allergen testing device

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TitletownTech is part of a $3.3 million seed funding package for a Madison startup that creates a device that tests for allergens in food.

Allergy Amulet, which is preparing to bring its product to market, announced it raised the money in a seed round led by TitletownTech, a venture fund created by the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. Other investors in the round include Great North Labs, Colle Capital, Great Oaks VC, DeepWork Capital, Dipalo Ventures and Bulldog Innovation Group.

To date, Allergy Amulet has raised around $5 million. Founded in 2016, the startup is developing a disposable test strip that can determine within seconds whether food has particular allergens in it.

Led by CEO and co-founder Abigail Barnes, who has lived with life-threatening food allergies since childhood and experienced a near-fatal anaphylactic event as a teen, Allergy Amulet aims to be a game-changer for the millions of Americans living with food allergies