TitletownTech invests in Fork Farms

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

TitletownTech today announced its investment in Fork Farms, an agtech startup that revolutionizes the future of fresh food production.

Fork Farms’ flagship product, the Flex Farm, is an indoor vertical hydroponic system that is energy and cost efficient. The Flex Farm makes sustainable food practices both easy and accessible for everyone, from educators and home growers to commercial users and nonprofits.

“We’re excited to partner with Fork Farms and continue to see the impact they will have on the market,” said Craig Dickman, managing director at TitletownTech. “Low accessibility of fresh food is a huge problem for many people, and Fork Farms is a great example of local entrepreneurs chasing a big opportunity to make positive change.”

Fork Farms founder Alex Tyink has a background in urban agriculture and has witnessed the challenges surrounding availability and access of fresh food. With Tyink’s decade of experience in the social services sector, he set out to help people lead healthier and happier lifestyles through the disruption of the traditional food system.

Fork Farms was the winner of the 2019 Wisconsin Innovation Award for product design and was recently published in the Placemaking Postcards blog series from the Bass Center at Brookings Institute. Fork Farms is moving its office from Appleton to TitletownTech.

“The depth of support (from TitletownTech) is unprecedented and will provide Fork Farms significant acceleration and lift to our organization’s mission of unleashing the power of fresh food production. Fork Farms is looking forward to exponentially growing our business and focusing on ways that we can create transformative social benefit,” Tyink said.

