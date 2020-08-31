Tyco Fire Products reports high PFAS levels

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer of firefighting foam, reported high levels of toxic PFAS chemicals from water samples in a runoff ditch near its Marinette County facility.

The samples were taken from two ditches and the bay and submitted to the Department of Natural Resources. The samples were tested for PFOS and PFOA, chemicals that don’t easily break down in nature and are linked to health issues.

According to Tyco, which is part of Johnson Controls International, the water samples from one ditch and the bay showed levels of the chemicals below 20 parts per trillion (ppt) — the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ standard for groundwater. The Environmental Protection Agency suggests a drinking water standard below 70 ppt.

Tyco’s Ditch B, which flows through Marinette and into the bay, posted levels of 1,000 ppt for PFOA and 72 ppt for PFOS. Click here for more details.