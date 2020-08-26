United Way Fox Cities to kick off campaign with virtual event

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The United Way Fox Cities Community Campaign will officially kick off with a livestreamed virtual event at noon on Thursday, Aug. 27. The event will launch another year of fundraising across the Fox Cities to support United Way’s work.

Dollars raised during the campaign will continue to positively impact one in three people in the Fox Cities through United Way’s investments in more than 100 programs, grants and initiatives. Support of United Way Fox Cities means critical services including affordable health care, child care, housing and mental health care can continue for individuals and families in need of assistance.

The campaign kickoff event is a chance for the community to learn about United Way Fox Cities — both how the organization has responded to the COVID-19 public health crisis and how it continues to support nonprofit partners through this difficult time.

“We know the Fox Cities is special. Over and over again, we have seen people and businesses band together to continue building a stronger more caring community for everyone. COVID-19 hasn’t changed our community’s big heart,” said Peter C. Kelly, president and CEO at United Way Fox Cities. “We expect that reaching our original goal of $9 million will be a challenge due to the economic uncertainty the pandemic has caused, but we have already witnessed our community come forward with incredible generosity. Given the challenges, we remain optimistic; if there was ever a community that consistently exceeds expectations, it is the Fox Cities.”

To view the event, visit UnitedWayFoxCities.org/events.