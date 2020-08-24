Virtual Converters Expo gets underway

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The annual Converters Expo, this year a virtual event, kicked off Aug. 24. The event remains open and accessible through March 2021. Converters Expo offers solutions to the daily challenges of those in the industry, whether their focus is on packaging and bags, tissues and diapers, or other products.

Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North, Inc., will present the event’s keynote address on today at 10 a.m. That will be followed by a virtual tour of the Paper Converting Machine Co. production facility at 1 p.m.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, three New North leaders from the paper converting industry — Bryan Hollenbach of Green Bay Packaging, Andy Hetzel of NPS Corp. and Bill Bartnik of Rockline Industries —will participate in a panel discussion on industry challenges and opportunities, workforce solutions to meet market demands, and what lies ahead for the industry.

“The New North region is excited to be the host of this year’s Converters Expo,” says LaMue. “We had hoped to be at Lambeau Field, but even in the virtual format we expect large, broad participation by those in the paper converting industry from across the country.

Wisconsin, and the New North region specifically, is home to the Converting Corridor of the United States. Both the state and region are No. 1 in paper production, and the New North region plays host to the largest concentration of the paper converting industry.

Click here for the agenda and here to register.