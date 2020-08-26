WEDA leader departs to take role with SCEDC

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Brian Doudna is leaving his post as executive director of the Wisconsin Economic Development Association to become the executive director of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp.

Doudna’s last day with WEDA is Oct. 2 and he will start with the SCEDC on Oct. 7. The WEDA board of directors has created a search process to hire the organization’s next executive director.

Doudna has served as WEDA executive director since September 2014. Under his leadership, WEDA experienced exceptional growth and the addition of new member programs and services.

“I am incredibly grateful for the chance to have worked for WEDA, as well as the opportunity to help design a business model that advanced the organization and brought additional value-added services to members,” he said. “However, after careful consideration, I am excited to pursue new professional opportunities and lead the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. into the future.”

Doudna replaces Joseph Sheehan, who is retiring.