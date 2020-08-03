Wisconsin IoT Council to host two-day virtual event

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The Wisconsin IoT Council will host a two-day virtual event Aug. 12-13.

Day one, kicking off at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12, features an industry case study looking at Bemis Manufacturing Co.’s smart shopping cart. Kyle Payne, sales manager at Bemis Manufacturing, will give an overview of how the company created its smart shopping cart. He will share some of the whys, the challenges and the lessons his team learned along the way.

The day also will include a second session running from 2 to 3 p.m. discussing a topic yet to be determined. All sessions on both days will include question-and-answer time.

The second day of programming on Aug. 13 will include two sessions. The first, at 10 a.m., will look at academic internet of things curriculum. Two University of Wisconsin-Platteville faculty members will lead the discussion: Molly Gribb, dean of Engineering, Mathematics and Science, and professor Hal Evensen. They will discuss the continuing development of the IoT curriculum modules in use throughout the UW System. Evensen is leading a multidisciplinary effort to integrate IoT concepts into the engineering curriculum. In their most recent collaboration, they discussed cybersecurity and ethics as they relate to IoT.

The second session, beginning at 2 p.m., is entitled “Accelerating IoT in the U.S.: To ensure IoT’s future, where should federal government resources and investments be directed?” Benson Chan, senior partner at Strategy of Things, and Gordon Feller, director at Cisco Systems, will lead the discussion. The webinar presenters are a team of IoT experts who received a grant from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology to conduct an IoT research study. The focus is on identifying IoT infrastructure gaps across 10 industries, assessing and quantifying the macroeconomic benefits of closing those gaps, and recommending to the federal government where to direct initiatives (research investments and other resources) over the next five to 10 years.

To register for the event, visit https://wisconsiniot.org/events.