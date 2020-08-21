Women’s Leadership Conference planned for Oct. 15

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The 2020 Women’s Leadership Conference has finalized its list of breakout speakers for the Oct. 15 event.

A one-day development and networking event to inspire women to take their careers to the next level, the conference will held in person at the KI Convention Center and also virtually. This year marks the second year for the conference, which is organized by New Sage Strategies, LLC.

Dr. Tasha Eurich, an organizational psychologist, researcher and New York Times best-selling author, is the conference’s keynote, presenting Powering Up: How Self Awareness Helps Women Advance and Thrive. Eurich has built her reputation by pairing her scientific grounding in human behavior with a pragmatic approach to professional development.

Here’s a look at the event’s breakout speakers and their topics:

Angela Marshalek, Community First Credit Union’s vice president of learning and development: Looking inward to serve outward: The art of slowing down to speed up.

Mandi Dornfield, Winnebago County Extension Human and Development and Relationships educator: Workplace resilience — discovering how we can be proactive in building our own strengths.

RISE Leadership President Ben Fauske: Authentic confidence — the secret to leading an unstoppable career.

Allison Garner of Align Coaching LLC: Best leadership distinction — serving versus pleasing.

Robyn Davis, founder and president of The Valiant Leader LLC: Celebrate the Phenomenal You.

In addition to the presentations, there will also be networking opportunities. Click here to view the complete event agenda and to register.