Associated Bank closing 14 state branches

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Green Bay-based Associated Bank plans to close or consolidate 14 branches across Wisconsin as more customers utilize digital banking. The move will also eliminate overlapping locations.

In the New North, one Associated Bank location is affected — the branch at 2175 S. Memorial Drive in Appleton.

“The Associated Bank branch consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, which includes consumer migration to mobile and online banking, a smaller branch footprint and lower frequency of branch walk-in traffic,” David Stein, Associated Bank’s executive vice president and head of consumer and business banking, said in a statement.

The change is being made because of “the accelerated migration of customers to digital channels since the start of the pandemic is a factor in the current consolidation decisions,” the company said in a statement.

The branches are expected to close by mid-December. Associated said the 46 employees affected by the closures will be offered other available positions with the company.