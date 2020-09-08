ATW to offer nonstop flight to Charlotte

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

American Airlines will offer service from Appleton International Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport starting Nov. 5.

The new flight will also offer connections to over 50 cities in the southeast, including 10 Caribbean/Mexican destinations, along with more than 15 cities in Florida.

The new flight will operate daily, departing Appleton at 7 a.m. and arriving in Charlotte at 10:20 a.m. The return flight departs Charlotte at 8 p.m., arriving in Appleton at 9:06 p.m. The flight is planned as a seasonal route running through April and is now available for bookings at aa.com.

“Wisconsin travelers will have access to all the great destinations available through American’s Charlotte hub,” said Abe Weber, airport director. “Charlotte is American’s gateway to the Southeast, Florida and the Caribbean, so getting to these popular destinations will now be faster and easier for our customers.”

Through the American Clean Commitment, the airline is protecting passengers’ health during the pandemic with multiple layers of protection, including enhanced cleaning of American’s spaces in airports and its airplanes and enforcement of its face coverings policy.

In the coming months, American will be the first U.S. airline to start deploying SurfaceWise2, an EPA-approved antiviral protectant. This antimicrobial surface coating will help protect passengers and crew members against transmission via surfaces particularly on high-touch areas such as seats, armrests, tray tables and overhead bin doors.