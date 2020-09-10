Door County EDC nets $550,000 CARES Act grant

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Door County Economic Development Corp. has received a $550,000 grant through the national CARES Act Recovery Assistance program to help area small businesses and entrepreneurs adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.

The DCEDC plans to use the funds to capitalize and administer a new Revolving Loan Fund to provide critical gap financing. The organization will announce details about the RLF pending Economic Recovery Assistance grant guideline approvals, according to Steven Jenkins, executive director of the DCEDC.

The grant is being given through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.