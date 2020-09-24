Johnsonville purchases Wigwam site

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Johnsonville has purchased the site previously owned by sock maker Wigwam Mills.

The sausage company will use the 200,000-square-foot space on Crocker Avenue in Sheboygan to expand cooking innovations and increase production of its fully cooked sausage products, according to a press release.

Johnsonville said growth within that segment of its business has led it to exceed manufacturing capacity its Sheboygan Falls location.

Johnsonville plans to modify the building for sausage production in 2021 and begin operations in early 2022.

Wigwam will relocate its headquarters, manufacturing and outlet store to a leased space in the former Franzen Graphics facility along State Highway 42. Until then, Johnsonville will lease back the building on Crocker Avenue to Wigwam through the end of 2020.

In June, Wigwam laid off 121 of its 142 employees due to adverse impacts from COVID-19 on operations and sales. When layoffs were announced, Chris Chesebro, general manager of operations, said Wigwam would streamline but continue to produce American-made products.