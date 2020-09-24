Kelly to retire from United Way

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

United Way Fox Cities announced today that Peter C. Kelly, the organization’s president and CEO, will retire effective in May after serving 23 years in the position. He began his career at United Way Fox Cities in April 1998.

“Peter’s achievements and contributions to our community will not soon be forgotten,” said Jeff Curtin, United Way Fox Cities’ board chair. “His passion and commitment to filling United Way’s mission of building a stronger, more caring community for everyone was evident during his time with United Way and we sincerely thank him and wish him well.”

During Kelly’s tenure, he played a critical role in transforming the organization to a community impact model: focusing collective action on establishing goals, identifying strategies, measuring outcomes and mobilizing the resources (people and financial) to find and deliver solutions to the community’s most pressing challenges.

In the process, he served as a champion for establishing new partnerships and signature United Way programs serving needs unmet by other community services, which include United Way’s 2-1-1, the Fox Cities Diaper Bank, PATH (Providing Access to Healing) for Students and others.

Kelly was also instrumental in overseeing growth in the United Way Fox Cities community campaign. When he started, the yearly fundraising efforts garnered $4.6 million. Over the course of more than 20 years, the campaign goal has doubled, raising nearly $9 million in 2019 to benefit the Fox Cities community, including 84 funded programs at 38 local nonprofits.