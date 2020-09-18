Masters Gallery Foods wins development award

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Masters Gallery Foods Inc. in Plymouth won an economic development award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Association for its recent Oostburg expansion.

The cheese supplier took first place in the 2020 Community and Economic Development Award in the Business Retention and Expansion category. WEDA’s annual awards event was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

Masters Gallery was honored for its decision to build a second manufacturing facility in Oostburg to accommodate its continued growth. The new facility created more than 200 new jobs and strengthened Sheboygan County’s economy.

Another New North economic development — the CityDeck Landing in Green Bay — was recognized as a finalist for CEDA’s Private-Public Partnership Award. Developer T. Wall Enterprises worked closely with the city to develop CityDeck Landing, a luxury residential project that brought more than 100 new residences downtown. The $12 million project also included 6,800 square feet of retail space. The City of Platteville took first place in the category for taking a vacant site and turning it into a $14 million mixed-use development.

Other 2020 Community and Economic Development Award winners include: CREATE Portage County in the Economic Development Initiative category; The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category; Workforce Resource, Inc. of Chippewa County in the Talent Development category; and Marshfield Clinic Health System in the Economic Driver category.

WEDA partners annually with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, Wisconsin Counties Association and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to present the Community and Economic Development Awards.