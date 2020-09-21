New North companies move on in ‘Coolest’ contest
Five businesses from the New North have moved to the Round of 16 in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.
Regional companies moving on in the contest include:
- Plexus Corp., Neenah, Quidel’s Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer, a small benchtop analyzer that can be used near patients and in laboratory settings.
- Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac, Bravo Four-S Forward-Facing Drive
- Kimberly-Clark Corp., Neenah, for its Huggies Nano Preemie diapers
- The Boldt Co., Appleton, for STAAT Mod, a pre-fab modular construction solution designed to assist with the shortage of hospital beds due to COVID-19
- Lakeside Plastics, Oshkosh, traffic cones
In the initial round of voting, Plexus, Mercury Marine and Kimberly-Clark were the top three vote-getters.
The contest, which is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial, celebrates manufacturing across Wisconsin, with a grand prize winner being named on Oct. 14. People can vote in the Round of 16 until 5 p.m. Sept. 27.
