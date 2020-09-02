NEWMA names education award winners

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The NEW Manufacturing Alliance announced the winners of its 2020 Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards.

Typically, the alliance would hold an awards dinner that’s open to the public the evening prior to the start of the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference. Due to COVID-19, it will present the awards at a smaller, closed gathering this fall.

NEWMA plans to recognize the winners of its 2021 Manufacturing All Stars awards at a ceremony in March near the time of the New North Summit, scheduled to take place at Lambeau Field on March 11.

Award winners include:

2020 Manufacturing Awards

Brighter Image: Walker Forge, Inc.

Educational Partnership: Valley Packaging Industries, Inc.

Leadership: Sargento Foods Inc.

Manufacturing Innovation: Plexus

Visionary: Wilson Jones, Oshkosh Corp.

Youth Apprenticeship: Suburban Electric

2020 Educator Awards

Brighter Image: Kaukauna High School

Career Pathmaker Administrator: Leah Michaud, Winneconne Community School District

Career Pathmaker Educator: Joe Turner, De Pere High School

Career Pathmaker Technology Education Teacher: Steve Kiel, Sheboygan North High School

Education Innovation: Omro High School

Higher Education: Andrew Rinke, Fox Valley Technical College

2020 Community Partnership Award: Michael Frohna, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

