NEWMA names education award winners
Posted on Sep 2, 2020 :: Insight on Manufacturing, Web Exclusive
Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications
The NEW Manufacturing Alliance announced the winners of its 2020 Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards.
Typically, the alliance would hold an awards dinner that’s open to the public the evening prior to the start of the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference. Due to COVID-19, it will present the awards at a smaller, closed gathering this fall.
NEWMA plans to recognize the winners of its 2021 Manufacturing All Stars awards at a ceremony in March near the time of the New North Summit, scheduled to take place at Lambeau Field on March 11.
Award winners include:
2020 Manufacturing Awards
- Brighter Image: Walker Forge, Inc.
- Educational Partnership: Valley Packaging Industries, Inc.
- Leadership: Sargento Foods Inc.
- Manufacturing Innovation: Plexus
- Visionary: Wilson Jones, Oshkosh Corp.
- Youth Apprenticeship: Suburban Electric
2020 Educator Awards
- Brighter Image: Kaukauna High School
- Career Pathmaker Administrator: Leah Michaud, Winneconne Community School District
- Career Pathmaker Educator: Joe Turner, De Pere High School
- Career Pathmaker Technology Education Teacher: Steve Kiel, Sheboygan North High School
- Education Innovation: Omro High School
- Higher Education: Andrew Rinke, Fox Valley Technical College
- 2020 Community Partnership Award: Michael Frohna, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin
2021 All Star and Mentor Winners Represent
- Fiberglass Solutions LLC
- Fincantieri Ace Marine
- Georgia-Pacific Corp.
- Great Northern Laminations
- Heartland Label Printers
- Jacobs Engineering
- Pioneer Metal Finishing
- Plexus
- TIDI Products, LLC
- Valley Packaging Industries
- Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Co., Inc.
