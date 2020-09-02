NEWMA names education award winners

Posted on Sep 2, 2020 :: Insight on Manufacturing, Web Exclusive
Jessica Thiel
Posted by of Insight Publications

The NEW Manufacturing Alliance announced the winners of its 2020 Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards.

Typically, the alliance would hold an awards dinner that’s open to the public the evening prior to the start of the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference. Due to COVID-19, it will present the awards at a smaller, closed gathering this fall.

NEWMA plans to recognize the winners of its 2021 Manufacturing All Stars awards at a ceremony in March near the time of the New North Summit, scheduled to take place at Lambeau Field on March 11.

Award winners include:

2020 Manufacturing Awards

  • Brighter Image: Walker Forge, Inc.
  • Educational Partnership: Valley Packaging Industries, Inc.
  • Leadership: Sargento Foods Inc.
  • Manufacturing Innovation: Plexus
  • Visionary: Wilson Jones, Oshkosh Corp.
  • Youth Apprenticeship: Suburban Electric

2020 Educator Awards

  • Brighter Image: Kaukauna High School
  • Career Pathmaker Administrator: Leah Michaud, Winneconne Community School District
  • Career Pathmaker Educator: Joe Turner, De Pere High School
  • Career Pathmaker Technology Education Teacher: Steve Kiel, Sheboygan North High School
  • Education Innovation: Omro High School
  • Higher Education: Andrew Rinke, Fox Valley Technical College
  • 2020 Community Partnership Award: Michael Frohna, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

2021 All Star and Mentor Winners Represent

  • Fiberglass Solutions LLC
  • Fincantieri Ace Marine
  • Georgia-Pacific Corp.
  • Great Northern Laminations
  • Heartland Label Printers
  • Jacobs Engineering
  • Pioneer Metal Finishing
  • Plexus
  • TIDI Products, LLC
  • Valley Packaging Industries
  • Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Co., Inc.