Quantum PC Services receives SBA’s Rural Small Business award

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Quantum PC Services in Sturgeon Bay was named the state’s first-ever Rural Small Business of the Year Award by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Founded in 2012, Nathan Drager has grown the business into a fully managed IT service provider and expanded his volunteer service to the community.

The award comes the same week as Quantum PC Services announced it purchased a larger facility in Sturgeon Bay’s industrial park as the business looks to expand and grow its service to Door County communities and businesses.

At left, Erin Helgeson and Nathan Drager of Quantum PC Services accept the SBA award.