Regional manufacturers nominated for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
More than two dozen New North manufacturers are among the nominees for the 2020 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group partner to hold the contest, which is designed to showcase the state’s strong manufacturing sector. After products are nominated for the event, they compete in a popular vote that sets the field for Manufacturing Madness. In this tournament-style bracket, the Top 16 Wisconsin-made products compete in head-to-head matchups to win the ultimate prize — being named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. The winner is announced Oct. 14.
Here’s a look at the New North companies nominated for this year’s contest:
- Speed Queen Washers and Dryers by Alliance Laundry Systems, Ripon
- Cheeseheads by American Excelsior Products Company, Sheboygan
- Smoked fish by Bearcats Fish House, Algoma
- Tops by Bullet Spins, Berlin
- Blue Custom Yacht by Burger Boat Co., Manitowoc
- Vital Essentials Duck Heads by Carnivore Meat Co., Green Bay
- Volleyball Net Barrier by Carron Net Co., Two Rivers
- Face mask by Curt G. Joa in Sheboygan Falls
- Flex Farm Generation 4 by Fork Farms, Green Bay
- Predator 1900 Ice Auger by Ice Auger Machines, LLC, Green Bay
- Empower Field Signage by Jones Sign Co., De Pere
- Nano Preemie Diapers by Kimberly-Clark Corp., Neenah
- Traffic cones by Lakeside Plastics Inc., Oshkosh
- Bravo Four S Forward Facing Drive by Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac
- Clear Flow Aquaponic Systems by Nelson and Pade Inc., Montello
- Custom Flooring by Oshkosh Designs, Winneconne
- Frozen Tundra Red by Parallel 44 Vineyard and Winery, Kewaunee
- BreathRox by Pfhinx Inc., Neenah
- Quidel Sofia 2 Innunoassay Analyzer by Plexus Corp., Neenah
- Earthhide Eco-friendly Foam by Plymouth Foam, Plymouth
- Remote Controlled Slope Mower by RC Mowers, Suamico
- Robotic Palletizer by QComp Technologies, Greenville
- Citadel Series Industrial LED by Tactik Lighting, Sheboygan
- Staat Mod by The Boldt Co., Appleton
- Fiberglass boats by Tuffy Boats, New London
- Jeanne Artisan Cheese by Union Star Cheese, Fremont
- Air Disk Brake by Waupaca Foundry, Waupaca
- Safety Shower Test Cart by Withee Works, Green Bay
- Personalized jewelry by Zachary Fitzgerald, Sheboygan
People can go madeinwis.com until 5 p.m. on Sunday and vote for their favorites. The 16 products with the most votes will move on to the next round.
