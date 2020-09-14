Regional manufacturers nominated for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

More than two dozen New North manufacturers are among the nominees for the 2020 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group partner to hold the contest, which is designed to showcase the state’s strong manufacturing sector. After products are nominated for the event, they compete in a popular vote that sets the field for Manufacturing Madness. In this tournament-style bracket, the Top 16 Wisconsin-made products compete in head-to-head matchups to win the ultimate prize — being named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. The winner is announced Oct. 14.

Here’s a look at the New North companies nominated for this year’s contest:

Speed Queen Washers and Dryers by Alliance Laundry Systems, Ripon

Cheeseheads by American Excelsior Products Company, Sheboygan

Smoked fish by Bearcats Fish House, Algoma

Tops by Bullet Spins, Berlin

Blue Custom Yacht by Burger Boat Co., Manitowoc

Vital Essentials Duck Heads by Carnivore Meat Co., Green Bay

Volleyball Net Barrier by Carron Net Co., Two Rivers

Face mask by Curt G. Joa in Sheboygan Falls

Flex Farm Generation 4 by Fork Farms, Green Bay

Predator 1900 Ice Auger by Ice Auger Machines, LLC, Green Bay

Empower Field Signage by Jones Sign Co., De Pere

Nano Preemie Diapers by Kimberly-Clark Corp., Neenah

Traffic cones by Lakeside Plastics Inc., Oshkosh

Bravo Four S Forward Facing Drive by Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac

Clear Flow Aquaponic Systems by Nelson and Pade Inc., Montello

Custom Flooring by Oshkosh Designs, Winneconne

Frozen Tundra Red by Parallel 44 Vineyard and Winery, Kewaunee

BreathRox by Pfhinx Inc., Neenah

Quidel Sofia 2 Innunoassay Analyzer by Plexus Corp., Neenah

Earthhide Eco-friendly Foam by Plymouth Foam, Plymouth

Remote Controlled Slope Mower by RC Mowers, Suamico

Robotic Palletizer by QComp Technologies, Greenville

Citadel Series Industrial LED by Tactik Lighting, Sheboygan

Staat Mod by The Boldt Co., Appleton

Fiberglass boats by Tuffy Boats, New London

Jeanne Artisan Cheese by Union Star Cheese, Fremont

Air Disk Brake by Waupaca Foundry, Waupaca

Safety Shower Test Cart by Withee Works, Green Bay

Personalized jewelry by Zachary Fitzgerald, Sheboygan

People can go madeinwis.com until 5 p.m. on Sunday and vote for their favorites. The 16 products with the most votes will move on to the next round.