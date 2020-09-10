The Boldt Co. names new president

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Boldt Co. has announced several leadership changes, including naming Dave Kievet as the Appleton firm’s new president and chief operating officer.

Kievet replaces Bob DeKoch, who was recently named to Boldt’s board of directors and named new ventures executive for The Boldt Group. Kievet joined Boldt in 1990 as a field engineer and was named COO in September 2018.

During his time with Boldt, Kievet has held several positions, including opening the company’s offices in northern California and establishing the company’s Western Operations Group. Kievet was an early proponent of integrated delivery and championed prefabrication and modular construction. He was also instrumental in establishing Boldt’s Integrated Lean Project Delivery platform.

Before being named to his new position, DeKoch served as Boldt’s president and COO for more than 20 years, during which time he presided over the expansion of the company’s geographic locations and market sectors.

The company also named Stacy Robben as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. She joined Boldt in June 2018 as vice president of the health care business development. Prior to Boldt, Robben held business development and marketing positions at leading firms including McCarthy Building Companies, Turner Construction Co. and HOK. As executive vice president and CMO, she will lead business development and oversee corporate marketing efforts.

In addition, the company announced Jim Rossmeissl has been appointed to Boldt’s board of directors and will serve as senior market adviser for The Boldt Group. Rossmeissl held multiple positions with the company during his 43-year tenure before retiring as Boldt’s chief marketing officer.

CEO Tom Boldt said the changes are the result of a planned transition that has been ongoing for several years.

“We developed a thoughtful transition plan over a longer period in our business cycle to best prepare our next leadership group,” he said. “I am excited to see our next-generation leaders step into their new roles and create a successful future for our associates, customers and business partners.”