Three area companies still in running for ‘coolest’ product

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Three products made in the New North are moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

Area businesses moving on to the round of eight include:

Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac, for its Bravo Four-S Forward-Facing Drive

Kimberly-Clark Corp., Neenah, for its Huggies Nano Preemie diapers

The Boldt Co., Appleton, for STAAT Mod, a pre-fab modular construction solution designed to assist with the shortage of hospital beds due to COVID-19

Voting to see who moves on to the final four begins Tuesday morning for the current round and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced Oct. 14. You can vote at madeinwis.com.

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is sponsored by Johnson Financial and Wisconsin Manufacturers Commerce.