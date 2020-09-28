Three area companies still in running for ‘coolest’ product
Posted on Sep 28, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Insight on Manufacturing, Web Exclusive
Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications
Three products made in the New North are moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.
Area businesses moving on to the round of eight include:
- Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac, for its Bravo Four-S Forward-Facing Drive
- Kimberly-Clark Corp., Neenah, for its Huggies Nano Preemie diapers
- The Boldt Co., Appleton, for STAAT Mod, a pre-fab modular construction solution designed to assist with the shortage of hospital beds due to COVID-19
Voting to see who moves on to the final four begins Tuesday morning for the current round and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced Oct. 14. You can vote at madeinwis.com.
The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is sponsored by Johnson Financial and Wisconsin Manufacturers Commerce.
