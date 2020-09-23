Women’s Leadership Conference returns Oct. 15

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Registration is now open for the second annual Women’s Leadership Conference, presented by New Sage Strategies.

The conference will be held Oct. 15 and offered both virtually and in person at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

The conference is an all-day professional development and networking conference created to provide a platform outside of the workplace to educate, encourage and inspire women to take their careers to the next level.

Vicki Updike, founder of New Sage Strategies, LLC, founded the conference. The inaugural conference last year drew hundreds of women from many backgrounds and ethnicities for a day of inspiration and empowerment.

Best-selling author Dr. Tasha Eurich will deliver a keynote address on “Powering Up: How Self Awareness Helps Women Advance and Thrive.” Speakers are scheduled throughout the day on a variety of topics.

Click here to register for the event.