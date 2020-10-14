Autonomous mobile robot cart named ‘Coolest’

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

An autonomous mobile robot cart made by MüL Technologies in Mequon was voted the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

The cart garnered more votes than the nano preemie diapers made by Kimberly-Clark Corp. in Neenah, electric rope shovels made by Caterpillar Global Mining in South Milwaukee and adaptive clothing made by C.C. moo LLC in Stoughton.

The annual contest is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group. Previous Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin winners include Big Boy All-Weather Rifle from Henry Repeating Arms, the Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle from Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe in Green Bay, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from Oshkosh Corp., and the Milwaukee Eight Engine from Harley-Davidson.