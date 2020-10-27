ConnectIT introduces students to tech careers

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The NEW Digital Alliance will host its annual ConnectIT event virtually in November.

The event introduces high school and college students to digital careers, local employers in need of IT skills and the technology used in our region. In addition, IT professionals will talk about their jobs so students can get a real-world understanding of what the work includes.

ConnectIT is a series of one-hour sessions, each with a panel discussion and time for Q&A. The panel will include hiring managers, IT professionals and educators who will talk about their programs. Each session will have a different group of panelists, so attending multiple sessions is encouraged to gain a variety of information and perspectives.

The event will be offered at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Nov 3: 8 to 9 a.m.

Thursday, Nov 5: 2 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov 12: 9 to 10 a.m.

Friday, Nov 13: 1 to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov 17: 9 to 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov 18: 1 to 2 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event or to register.