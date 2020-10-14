Fabio Perini now known as Körber

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Fabio Perini North America, which is headquartered in Green Bay, is being rebranded as Körber.

The change comes as Italy-based Fabio Perini, which is the largest tissue converting and packaging equipment company in the world, will be known as Körber. The decision was to have the companies of Fabio Perini, Casmatic and MTC to present themselves as a single name.

“This is a momentous day for all of us at Fabio Perini North America,” said President Pete Augustine. “We have been proud to be a trusted leader in the tissue paper industry for over 40 years, and we are ready to get started on an exciting future ahead with our new singular, unifying brand as Körber.”

Since 2001, Fabio Perini has been owned by Körber and now the expanded innovative technological solutions and resources for customers will allow the company to continue to lead the way under one global name, Augustine said.

“While this big day of change is happening globally, our leadership, our team and our partners remain here in Green Bay and North America with our unwavering customer-centric focus,” he said.