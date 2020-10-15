Fond du Lac County chosen for broadband pilot program

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Fond du Lac County was one of six communities selected for the new Broadband Connectors Pilot program cohort organized by the Public Service Commission and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

The pilot program will provide technical assistance to help the selected communities apply for federal, state and private-sector broadband expansion funds.

The other communities chosen for the program include: Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Ho-Chunk Nation, Owen-Withee School District, Town of Cross in Buffalo County, and St. Croix County.

The WEDC has identified broadband as a key opportunity to help Wisconsin businesses recover from the pandemic. The pandemic illuminated significant gaps in broadband coverage in Wisconsin’s rural communities, making e-learning, telecommuting, telehealth and online sales difficult or impossible in many parts of the state. Navigating broadband expansion can be challenging for communities to take on when they are busy managing their programs and duties.