Fox Cities officials issue public health emergency
Posted on Oct 2, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications
Public health officers from Appleton and Menasha as well as Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties are issuing a public health emergency in response to an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.
According to a press release, an escalation in cases has resulted in an inability for public health officials to notify positive cases and their close contacts in a timely manner.
The community is urged to not hold any indoor gatherings. Any outdoor gatherings should be limited to 10 people or fewer who are physically distancing and wearing face coverings.
Public health officials advise the following:
- Bars and restaurants are encouraged to offer takeout, curbside pickup or delivery only. Indoor bars should close.
- Salons, spas, and gyms should provide minimum operations only.
- Offices and workplaces should keep only essential workforce on site. Grocery stores and pharmacies should remain open with no dine in, self-service or customer dispensing.
- Retail spaces should use mail delivery and curbside pickup options while limiting the number of patrons inside stores.
- Hotels and lodging spaces should use strict sanitation protocols.
- No concerts, festivals or sporting events should be held.
