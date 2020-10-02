Fox Cities officials issue public health emergency

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Public health officers from Appleton and Menasha as well as Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties are issuing a public health emergency in response to an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.

According to a press release, an escalation in cases has resulted in an inability for public health officials to notify positive cases and their close contacts in a timely manner.

The community is urged to not hold any indoor gatherings. Any outdoor gatherings should be limited to 10 people or fewer who are physically distancing and wearing face coverings.

Public health officials advise the following: