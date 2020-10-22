Free upskilling program plans second set of classes

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The second cohort of gener8tor Upskilling — a free concierge program for individuals ready to learn digital skills in order to apply for in-demand jobs in the region — is now accepting applications.

New North, Inc. partners with Microsoft, American Family Insurance and gener8tor for the program, which builds on Microsoft’s TechSpark program that works with organizations on the local level to foster economic growth.

Microsoft provided the initial funding for the program and is providing the LinkedIn Learning platform to leverage training in digital skills that have already been developed. As with the first round, gener8tor, a nationally ranked startup accelerator, will leverage its accelerator playbook to provide intensive and personalized coaching, resume writing and interview skills. Graduates also are matched for interviews with local and national employers ready to hire.

“The New North region was the first in the country to design and execute on this training method,” said Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North, Inc., adding that the CEO of LinkedIn has stated that learners around the world are using this time to learn new skills through the gener8tor Upskilling model.

During the first round, LaMue said there was “an outpouring of applications” and that “there is tremendous demand for quick, focused, skills-based training.”

The five-week, cohort-based program includes:

Self-paced virtual curriculum from Microsoft and LinkedIn to learn skills for in-demand customer service or sales roles and to earn certifications and badges

One-on-one concierge support from the gener8tor team on the skills content, plus coaching on interview skills, resume building, LinkedIn profile creation and cover-letter writing

Virtual access to a network of peers who can support each other and form a community

Opportunities to interview with companies ready to hire candidates with these skills

More information is available at gener8tor.com/gener8tor-upskilling. To apply for the training, complete an application at gener8torupskilling.com/northeast-wisconsin by Oct. 25.