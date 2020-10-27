Internship Draft Day to be held virtually Nov. 10

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Internship Draft Day is going virtual this year, offering the chance for students to meet with more than 40 companies offering 200-plus paid internship and co-op opportunities.

During the event, which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 10, participants can schedule 15-minute interviews with the companies of their choice as well as network with Northeast Wisconsin businesses. Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn prizes and college scholarships. The top two overall draft picks will receive $2,000 in scholarships.

Since its 2015 inception, the NEW Manufacturing Alliance and the Northeast Wisconsin Educational Resource Alliance have partnered to offer Internship Draft Day. Together, these entities recognized a unique way to work collaboratively on a unified cause: expanding manufacturing career pathways and building a talent pipeline through internships.

Each year, hundreds of college students from Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan participate in Internship Draft Day at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Students showcase talent, curiosity, hustle and career interest, vying for scholarships, paid internships and network connections. Due to COVID-19, the day is virtual this year.

The deadline to register is Nov. 6. To learn more or sign up for this year’s event, visit internshipdraftday.com.