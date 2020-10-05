K-C in finals for ‘Coolest Thing’

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A diaper made by Kimberly-Clark Corp. for the smallest of babies is one of four finalists in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers is designed for babies weighing 2 pounds or less. The Neenah company worked with neonatal ICU nurses and neonatal therapists to design the diapers, which provide extra skin protection for premature infants.

In addition to K-C, the other finalists in the competition include MuL Technologies of Mequon for its mobile autonomous robotic cart; C.C. Mas of Stoughton for its adaptive children’s clothing; and Caterpillar Global Mining of South Milwaukee for its electric rope shovel.

The final round of voting begins Oct. 6 and runs through Oct. 14, when the winner will be announced. People can vote for their favorite product at madeinwis.com.

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.