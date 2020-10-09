Lakeland taps first female president

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Lakeland University promoted Beth Borgen, executive vice president, to be the school’s next president. She becomes the first female to lead the school in its 158-year history.

In her 15 years at the Plymouth-based university, Borgen has been promoted to positions of increasing responsibility. She led dramatic growth in the university’s fundraising efforts and implementation of its award-winning Cooperative Education program.

“Change is constant, especially at a place like Lakeland,” said Borgen, a first-generation college graduate. “We are well positioned for the future thanks to our innovation, creative problem-solving and collaboration, and I am prepared to make sure those strategies will continue to be part of our story.”

She will begin her tenure as president next spring when current President David Black retires. At that same time, Lakeland also will begin its $26 million investment in its main campus, funded by a $35.4 million low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

Borgen received her bachelor’s degree in communication from St. Norbert College in De Pere, her master’s degree in business administration from Lakeland and recently successfully defended her dissertation through the Doctorate of Business Administration program at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Borgen was named executive vice president in July 2018, a role in which she leads teams that manage Lakeland’s enrollment, Cooperative Education program, financial aid, fundraising and external relations/marketing efforts. She also led Lakeland through the creation of its current strategic plan, which positions the institution for declines in student populations by the middle of this decade that will challenge all institutions of higher learning. Borgen recently led a task force of key stakeholders to fully implement Lakeland’s co-op program, which for the last three falls has generated three of the largest incoming freshman classes in Lakeland’s history.