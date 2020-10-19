Manufacturing First launches Tuesday

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The 10th annual Manufacturing First Expo and Conference begins Tuesday at noon with a presentation from keynote speaker and renowned futurist Daniel Burrus.

This year’s Manufacturing First is completely virtual and will be held this afternoon as well as Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. The event features three keynote presentations, virtual presentations, AI-powered networking and time to visit virtual exhibits.

Here’s a look at each day’s highlights:

Tuesday:

Noon: Keynote address by futurist Daniel Burrus.

2 p.m.: Virtual presentations with Q&A on “Four IoT Technology Trends that will Impact Small- to Mid-sized Manufacturers” presented by First Business Bank; and “Safeguarding your Intellectual Property Assets in Turbulent Times” presented by Davis | Kuelthau, s.c.

3 p.m.: Virtual presentations with Q&A on “Strategic Visioning and Execution: A Simplified Model for Organizational Success” presented by St. Norbert College; and “Industry 4.0: How Do We Get Started?” presented by Wipfli.

4 to 5 p.m. noon virtual exhibitor and networking.

Wednesday:

10 a.m. to noon virtual exhibitor, networking and one-on-one appointments.

Noon: Special presentation by Tim and Gretchen Gilbertson of Sé

1 p.m.: Virtual presentations with Q&A on “Reputational Risk during COVID” presented by M3 Insurance; and “Turbocharge Sales Lead Generation and Recruitment with Digital Marketing” presented by Imaginasium.

2 p.m.: Virtual presentations with Q&A on “Hot Legal Topics and What that Means for Your Business” presented by Ruder Ware; and “Create a Culture of Respect and Inclusion” presented by Fox Valley Technical College and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

3 p.m.: Virtual presentations with Q&A on “Fourth Economic Crisis/COVID-19 Wisconsin Manufacturer Pulse Survey Webinar” presented by WMEP Manufacturing Solutions; and “Tools of the Trade: Utilizing Assessments and Coaching for Organizational Success” presented by Moraine Park Technical College and Lakeshore Technical College.

4 to 5 p.m.: Virtual exhibitor and networking.

Thursday:

10 a.m. – noon: Virtual exhibitor, networking and one-on-one appointments.

Noon: CEO Roundtable on building a great culture in times of crisis.

1 p.m.: Virtual presentations with Q&A on “All Together! Supporting Women in Manufacturing” presented by CLA; and “Go Beyond the Sales Funnel! Embrace the Flywheel to Maximize Business Growth and Customer Loyalty” presented by the Weidert Group.

2 p.m.: Virtual presentations with Q&A on “How to Build a Better Supply Chain” presented by Acuity Insurance; and “Cybersecurity — Unique Challenges within the Manufacturing Industry” presented by Investors Community Bank.

3 p.m.: Virtual presentation with Q&A on “Accelerating the Internet of Things in the United States” sponsored by Davis | Kuelthau s.c.

4 p.m.: Power hour with prize giveaways and networking.

Tickets are still available for the event at manufacturingfirst.com. All registered attendees will have access to all of the event’s content for 30 days following the event.