Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

With the New North Summit planned for March 11 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, it only seems fitting that Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy kick off the event.

The summit is geared toward business executives and education, nonprofit and government leaders from around the region and state. Networking begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by the program’s start at 8 a.m. The summit runs through 4 p.m.

The summit’s keynote speaker is Tim Moore, who will reflect on the resiliency of our region during the pandemic, along with speaking to the power of social impact and equality and offering inspirational messages around resiliency.

Moore is the CEO of Diamond View Studios, based in Tampa, Fla. He is a three-time Emmy Award-winning director who connects with his audiences through emotion-driven stories, dynamic visuals and compelling audio. Moore has collaborated with some of the world’s most admired brands, including Gatorade, Hyatt and USAA.

The event will also include presentations from Murphy and four regional leaders. To go along with the summit’s theme of “Playbook for Recovery: The Rules of the Game Have Changed,” the speakers will describe their year’s activities relating to offense, defense and special teams.

In his 13th year as the Packers’ leader, Murphy has overseen successes both on the field and off, guiding the team to a Super Bowl win and developing the Titletown District and launching TitletownTech, a venture fund partnership with Microsoft.

Kim Bassett of Bassett Mechanical will do the offense presentation, which describes a company expanding; Dr. Imran A. Andrabi of ThedaCare will do the defense presentation representing an industry that has been challenged by COVID-19; and Michelle Schuler of Microsoft and Joe Kirgues of gener8tor will focus on special teams as they discuss the gener8tor upskilling initiative, which provides knowledge, skills and access to jobs for those who have been significantly impacted due to the pandemic.

The New North Summit will also feature pitches from winners of local and regional entrepreneurial pitch contests, which are taking place in November and December of this year. Rounding out the agenda will be updates on projects and initiatives from across the region, along with presentations from the NEW Manufacturing Alliance and the workplace excellence award with Right Management.

Online registration is available at newnorthsummit.com. The early registration fee is $75 until Jan. 15, with the entry fee increasing to $90 on Jan. 16 and $100 at the door on the day of the event.