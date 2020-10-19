New round of state small business grants opens

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Applications are now open for the second round of the We’re All In Small Business Grants, which will distribute an additional $50 million to small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program aims to provide 10,000 businesses around the state with $5,000 grants that can be used for any purpose. The first round of We’re All In Small Business Grants provided more than $65 million in grants to more than 26,000 businesses statewide this summer.

Grant applications close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2. The grants are available to all eligible small businesses, including those that have previously received the first round of We’re All In Grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Priority will be given to businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, such as restaurants and taverns, hair and nail salons and barber shops, and other services.

For this round of grants, applicants will not be required to obtain a letter of support from a local business group and will not have to submit tax information. This phase of We’re All In Grants will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in partnership with WEDC.

Learn more about We’re All in Small Business Grants and apply at revenue.wi.gov.