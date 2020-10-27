TitletownTech creates advisory council

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TitletownTech has created a council of chief advisers, a group of seven industry experts who support and guide early-stage investment and provide key insights to the team.

The advisers are each industry leaders and have extensive experience within TitletownTech’s key industry verticals, cutting-edge technology and the venture capital industry.

The seven advisers were hand-selected and invited by the TitletownTech team with a purpose in mind — to foster startup growth and support entrepreneurs to make meaningful impact, locally and around the globe. The advisers also extend the reach of TitletownTech, with a few based in Wisconsin, and others located in cities across the United States spanning from Seattle to New York. The seven advisers, and their areas of expertise, are:

Asheesh Bedi, chief medical adviser, University of Michigan

Shaleen Devgun, chief supply chain adviser, Schneider, Green Bay

George Foster, Ph.D., chief sports and entrepreneurship advisor, Stanford University

Christopher Howald, chief manufacturing adviser, Tweet Garot, De Pere

Eric Matzke, JD, chief legal adviser, Quarles & Brady, Milwaukee

Sterling Witzke, chief venture adviser, Winklevoss Capital, New York City

Jason Zander, chief technology adviser, Microsoft Corp., Seattle

“Each of these advisers are thought-leaders and industry leaders in their own right. By bringing them together, it not only makes us better at TitletownTech, but also provides an unmatched experience for the entrepreneurs inside TitletownTech,” said Craig Dickman, managing director of TitletownTech.

The addition of the council of chief advisers extends the focus at TitletownTech of bringing exceptional partners, team members and advisers all together for the purpose of supporting the creation and growth of early-stage ventures and to further strengthen our region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.