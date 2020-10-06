TitletownTech invests in sports tech platform

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Venture funds started by the owners of Minnesota Vikings along with the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft have teamed up to invest in Slate, a mobile-first content creation platform that’s quickly gained traction among pro sports teams and media organizations.

TitletownTech, created by the Packers and Microsoft, and WISE Ventures, founded by the Vikings’ owners, are co-leading Slate’s seed investment round.

Launched in June 2019, Slate has partnered with over half of the teams in the NFL. With the massive growth in the importance and demand of real-time social media content, such as Instagram stories, teams need to be able to quickly produce content, said Michael Horton, Slate’s co-founder and CEO.

“In today’s social media environment, brands are under immense pressure to turn around more content and across more platforms than ever before. Slate gives teams the ability to produce on-brand content in seconds,” he said.

Slate provides value in its ability to speed up content creation workflows, increase sponsored content offering, enhance real-time coverage and achieve brand consistency across platforms, said Cordero Barkley, a partner at TitletownTech.

Since its launch, Slate has partnered with teams from almost every major sports organization including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, NCAA and EPL. During the pandemic, teams and brands have found added value in Slate as a means of maintaining their output and quality levels at a time when many teams have fewer resources.

“Slate has been an outstanding tool for the Packers social team,” said Ryan Hartwig, Packers social media manager. “We utilize it not only on gameday but on a daily basis when covering things such as practices, team travel and community events.”

While the sports industry is where Slate has gained the most traction to date, it is also quickly expanding into other industries and has worked with companies in industries including media, beauty, fashion, retail and gaming.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed to see the quick pivot the Slate team has made since the pandemic. Their platform carries tremendous value for brands, companies, and social teams across the board, regardless of the industry,” Barkley said.