Waupaca Foundry wins national sustainability award

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Waupaca Foundry, Inc., a Hitachi Metals Group company, has won a national award for its sustainability practices.

Waupaca Foundry received the American Foundry Society’s 2020 Green Foundry Sustainability Award in recognition of its outstanding leadership in integrating sustainable business practices throughout its manufacturing operations. The manufacturer was cited for implementing the ISO 50001 program to create a formal management system approach to energy reduction. Under the systemic approach, foundry leaders are able to gather and analyze data that identifies opportunities for additional energy reduction in plant operations.

Compared to 10 years ago, Waupaca Foundry was able to achieve an overall reduction in energy consumption of more than 20 percent at all United States plants. The company also is the first United States metalcaster to receive the accredited ISO 50001 Energy Management System certification, an international standard confirming the gray and ductile iron casting supplier has created a system of continuous improvement in energy use, efficiency and consumption.

“We are setting the pace in our industry by committing to continuous improvement in environmental sustainability by reducing our energy use,” said Waupaca Foundry President, COO and CEO Mike Nikolai. “Our efforts not only reduce our impact on the environment but make us a more competitive iron castings supplier in the global marketplace.”

Headquartered in Waupaca, the company operates seven iron foundries located in Waupaca, Marinette, Tell City, Ind., and Etowah, Tenn. Waupaca Foundry also operates machining and assembly facilities in Waupaca and Effingham, Ill. Waupaca employs approximately 4,500 people.