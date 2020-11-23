23 New North firms named to Wisconsin 75
Posted on Nov 16, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications
Twenty-three privately owned businesses from across the New North were named to the list of the top 75 private companies in Wisconsin put together by Deloitte, an accounting and consulting firm.
The Wisconsin 75 ranks companies by revenue, placing Northwestern Mutual at the top of the list followed by American Family Insurance. U.S. Venture of Combined Locks at No. 5 was the top area company to make the list, followed by the Kohler Co. of Kohler at No. 6.
Other regional companies making the list include:
- Schreiber Foods, Green Bay
- Schneider, Green Bay
- Menasha Corp., Neenah
- Green Bay Packaging, Green Bay
- Acuity Insurance, Sheboygan
- Sargento Foods, Inc., Plymouth
- Masters Gallery Foods, Plymouth
- Bergstrom Automotive, Neenah
- Miron Construction Co., Inc., Neenah
- Johnsonville, Sheboygan Falls
- The Boldt Co., Appleton
- Faith Technologies, Menasha
- Secura Insurance, Neenah
- Ariens Co., Brillion
- Great Northern Corp., Appleton
- Fox World Travel, Oshkosh
- Lakeside Foods, Manitowoc
- J.F. Ahern, Fond du Lac
- Werner Electric, Appleton
- J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., Neenah
- Jewelers Mutual Group, Neenah
Click here for the full list.
