23 New North firms named to Wisconsin 75

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Twenty-three privately owned businesses from across the New North were named to the list of the top 75 private companies in Wisconsin put together by Deloitte, an accounting and consulting firm.

The Wisconsin 75 ranks companies by revenue, placing Northwestern Mutual at the top of the list followed by American Family Insurance. U.S. Venture of Combined Locks at No. 5 was the top area company to make the list, followed by the Kohler Co. of Kohler at No. 6.

Other regional companies making the list include:

Schreiber Foods, Green Bay Schneider, Green Bay Menasha Corp., Neenah Green Bay Packaging, Green Bay Acuity Insurance, Sheboygan Sargento Foods, Inc., Plymouth Masters Gallery Foods, Plymouth Bergstrom Automotive, Neenah Miron Construction Co., Inc., Neenah Johnsonville, Sheboygan Falls The Boldt Co., Appleton Faith Technologies, Menasha Secura Insurance, Neenah Ariens Co., Brillion Great Northern Corp., Appleton Fox World Travel, Oshkosh Lakeside Foods, Manitowoc J.F. Ahern, Fond du Lac Werner Electric, Appleton J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., Neenah Jewelers Mutual Group, Neenah

