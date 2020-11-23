23 New North firms named to Wisconsin 75

Posted on Nov 16, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by of Insight Publications

Twenty-three privately owned businesses from across the New North were named to the list of the top 75 private companies in Wisconsin put together by Deloitte, an accounting and consulting firm.

The Wisconsin 75 ranks companies by revenue, placing Northwestern Mutual at the top of the list followed by American Family Insurance. U.S. Venture of Combined Locks at No. 5 was the top area company to make the list, followed by the Kohler Co. of Kohler at No. 6.

Other regional companies making the list include:

  1. Schreiber Foods, Green Bay
  2. Schneider, Green Bay
  3. Menasha Corp., Neenah
  4. Green Bay Packaging, Green Bay
  5. Acuity Insurance, Sheboygan
  6. Sargento Foods, Inc., Plymouth
  7. Masters Gallery Foods, Plymouth
  8. Bergstrom Automotive, Neenah
  9. Miron Construction Co., Inc., Neenah
  10. Johnsonville, Sheboygan Falls
  11. The Boldt Co., Appleton
  12. Faith Technologies, Menasha
  13. Secura Insurance, Neenah
  14. Ariens Co., Brillion
  15. Great Northern Corp., Appleton
  16. Fox World Travel, Oshkosh
  17. Lakeside Foods, Manitowoc
  18. J.F. Ahern, Fond du Lac
  19. Werner Electric, Appleton
  20. J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., Neenah
  21. Jewelers Mutual Group, Neenah

Click here for the full list.