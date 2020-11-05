Arts and culture organizations receive grants
Gov. Tony Evers announced that $15 million in COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants have been awarded to 385 cultural organizations across Wisconsin. The program will provide critical funds to assist cultural nonprofit organizations impacted by the pandemic.
“These cultural organizations represent the vibrant fabric of communities across our state and support Wisconsin’s tourism industry and local economies,” Evers said. “This grant program will help organizations cover essential costs related to keeping their employees and communities safe throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the COVID-19 Cultural Organizations Grant program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines. Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers’ compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate employee telework.
Major grants in the New North include:
- Heritage Hill State Park, Green Bay — $108,187
- On Broadway Inc., Green Bay — $100,387
- Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society, Ellison Bay — $137,712
- Peninsula Players, Fish Creek — $137,712
- Northern Sky Theater, Fish Creek — $126,144
- Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, Fond du Lac — $137,712
- Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Manitowoc — $137,710
- Capital Civic Center, Manitowoc — $97,400
- Trout Museum of Art, Appleton — $93,506
- Building for Kids, Appleton — $105,004
- Paper Discovery Center, Appleton — $137,712
- Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton — $137,712
- Weill Center Foundation, Sheboygan — $120,199
- John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Sheboygan — $136,786
- Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass, Neenah — $133,212
- Paine Art Center & Garden, Oshkosh — $120,666
- The Grand, Oshkosh — $137,712
To view the complete listing of awards, click here.
