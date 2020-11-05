Arts and culture organizations receive grants

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Gov. Tony Evers announced that $15 million in COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants have been awarded to 385 cultural organizations across Wisconsin. The program will provide critical funds to assist cultural nonprofit organizations impacted by the pandemic.

“These cultural organizations represent the vibrant fabric of communities across our state and support Wisconsin’s tourism industry and local economies,” Evers said. “This grant program will help organizations cover essential costs related to keeping their employees and communities safe throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the COVID-19 Cultural Organizations Grant program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines. Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers’ compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate employee telework.

Major grants in the New North include:

Heritage Hill State Park, Green Bay — $108,187

On Broadway Inc., Green Bay — $100,387

Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society, Ellison Bay — $137,712

Peninsula Players, Fish Creek — $137,712

Northern Sky Theater, Fish Creek — $126,144

Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, Fond du Lac — $137,712

Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Manitowoc — $137,710

Capital Civic Center, Manitowoc — $97,400

Trout Museum of Art, Appleton — $93,506

Building for Kids, Appleton — $105,004

Paper Discovery Center, Appleton — $137,712

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton — $137,712

Weill Center Foundation, Sheboygan — $120,199

John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Sheboygan — $136,786

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass, Neenah — $133,212

Paine Art Center & Garden, Oshkosh — $120,666

The Grand, Oshkosh — $137,712

To view the complete listing of awards, click here.