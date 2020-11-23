Business leaders share pandemic insights during Lakeland course

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Some of Wisconsin’s top business leaders will be part of a new online course at Lakeland University.

“Leading through a pandemic: Perspectives of Wisconsin executives” will allow students to interact with top executives including Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy; Kohler Co. President and CEO David Kohler and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.’s Dick Leinenkugel and how they are steering their organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the class, students will research and present on how the employers have adapted to the pandemic and create a pandemic preparation plan in anticipation of a future business disruption.

The seven-week course, which runs Jan. 19 to March 5, is being delivered as a seminar by Develop U, which is run by LAUNCH: Lakeland University’s Student-Run Businesses program. Click here for more information or to register.