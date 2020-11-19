FCCVB creates grants to venues, organizations hit hard by pandemic

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau has created the FCCVB Tourism Asset Emergency Grant program, dedicating $200,000 to assist Fox Cities tourism-generating organizations and venues impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tourism recovery will happen, and it is essential that we maintain our tourism assets that contribute to the quality of life and visitor experience in the Fox Cities during this time,” says Executive Director Pam Seidl. “If these assets fail, the tourism recovery will take longer or may not happen at all.”

While many sectors of the tourism economy have been negatively impacted by the ongoing global pandemic, industry data shows large events and group travel will take the longest to recover. This negatively affects the organizations and venues that rely on income from large group events. The Fox Cities tourism economy — which generated more than $511 million in visitor spending in the Fox Cities in 2019 — relies heavily on large group events and the facilities that host them to attract visitors to the region.

Applications will be weighted on demonstrated financial loss and need from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, past and projected future tourism impact will be weighed, including the likelihood of generating overnight hotel stays or enhancement of the visitor experience in the Fox Cities.

Grantee applicants must be a non-for-profit entity or unit of government that is located in one of the 19 municipalities affiliated with the FCCVB via a room tax ordinance. Applications will be accepted through Dec.31, and disbursements will be made by March 31.