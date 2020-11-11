Fox Cities PAC to stay dark until spring

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will stay closed until the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

In August, the PAC announced it hoped to reopen in January 2021, but the ongoing high number of COVID-19 cases locally and nationally put that plan on hold, said Fox Cities PAC President Maria Van Laanen.

“Unfortunately, given how COVID-19 is currently affecting our community and our nation, it is becoming clear that the touring industry will not be able to meet that timeline,” she said. “We continue to work with industry professionals, national, state and local experts to determine the strongest plan to reopen and hope that we will be able to welcome audiences back in the spring of 2021.”

Ticketholders will be notified via email as soon as more information is available for their performances.

Van Laanen said the PAC will continue to deliver its mission virtually through programming designed to engage the community, including “The Show Must Go On Show,” a weekly digital series featuring guests from the Broadway industry, local arts supporters and more. The series airs on Facebook starting at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays. People can also visit the Education tab on foxcitiespac.com for information on the Amcor Education Series’ virtual programs.

Visit foxcitiespac.com for updated information.