Grant program aids nonprofits

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

State nonprofit organizations providing critical services for residents battling COVID-19 are eligible to receive funds through a $10 million grant program.

The grant money comes from the state’s allocation of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected folks and families across our state in nearly every aspect of their lives,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a press release. “Our nonprofit organizations have been there every step of the way, answering the call to serve by providing critical and diverse services to Wisconsinites who are facing significant challenges. The economic stability of our nonprofits is key to ensuring they are able to continue this good work for people and families across Wisconsin.”

The COVID-19 Pandemic Response Nonprofit Grant Program is administered through the Department of Administration. Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 9. The Department of Administration expects to issue the grants sometime in November. Nonprofits that are eligible include those focused on the areas of health care, housing, adult education or other services related to the pandemic.

Click here to learn more and to apply.